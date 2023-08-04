Liverpool now make enquiry to sign exciting forward Newcastle want

Liverpool have made an enquiry over the signing of young Hamilton forward Ryan One, as they look to beat a number of teams to his signature.

One is one of the most exciting prospects emerging out of Scotland at the moment and both Rangers and Celtic are thought to be keen on the teenager.

And according to TeamTalk, Liverpool and Newcastle, as well as Burnley, have made their move to try and land One.

One is already a part of the first-team set up with Hamilton and is set for a bright future in the game. Interest from other clubs is known to the Scottish side and they are waiting to see exactly what happens with the youngster.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool, of course, are keen to keep adding to their deep talent pool of young players. They have moved into the Scottish market before and clearly see value in bringing players down from north of the border.

There is, however, a big battle for One. And it seems the young forward could end up having the pick of a number of huge clubs to choose from.

Liverpool planning for the future

This is turning into a busy old summer for Liverpool. The obvious signings are the ones who will impact the team now but that doesn’t mean they take their eyes off the future.

Liverpool are such a big club that they need a constant conveyor belt of young players emerging and it’s clear why they want to get Ryan One signed up.

A move to Liverpool will be hard to turn down you feel for One. However, wheneve Celtic and Rangers are involved, it’s always a tough sell to Scottish players.