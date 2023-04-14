Liverpool now looking at signing rapid attacker who's shocked his own manager this season - Romano











Liverpool may be desperate for some midfield additions this summer, but it sounds as though a new attacking addition could now be on the horizon.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are monitoring Lyon’s Bradley Barcola heading into the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club are, of course, set to lose Roberto Firmino this summer, and while many thought that the addition of Cody Gakpo in January would make up the numbers for the impending departure of Firmino, it appears that Jurgen Klopp still wants more firepower.

The Italian journalist claims that Liverpool’s scouting team are monitoring Barcola, and they’re bound to have been impressed by what they’ve seen this term.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Indeed, the 20-year-old has been making waves over in France this term, grabbing seven goals and four assists already with Lyon.

You would be forgiven for not knowing too much about this young man. After all, he has only just burst onto the scene in Ligue 1, but believe us when we say he’s an exciting talent.

In fact, he’s even shocked his own manager with his ability this season. With Laurent Blanc recently showering him with praise.

“He surprises me on a physical level. He doesn’t second-guess himself. He scores goals, even though he is not necessarily an out-and-out striker. He can easily eliminate his opponents with his technical finesse and speed,” Blanc said.

A pacy attacker with an eye for goal, Barcola has previously admitted that he bases his game on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Of course, the Aubameyang parallel will suit Jurgen Klopp to a tee. After all, Aubameyang was one of his most effective attacking players towards the end of his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Whether or not the Reds do this deal remains to be seen, but this could be a very exciting addition at Anfield if they do indeed go ahead with this move.

Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

