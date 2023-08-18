Liverpool now interested in ‘complete’ £18m midfielder after Endo signs

Liverpool are pressing on with trying to strengthen their midfield and are said to be close to signing Japanese midfielder, Wataru Endo.

The Reds showed their hand last week as they put up big money for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, only to see Chelsea land both ahead of them in the end.

Those two deals collapsing has seen Jurgen Klopp become desperate for midfield reinforcements. And according to Foot Mercato, Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina is another one high on Klopp’s list.

The report claims that a number of English clubs are keen on signing Lemina, who enjoyed a great opening day performance against Manchester United.

LAGOS, PORTUGAL – JULY 22: Mario Lemina of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during a pre-season training camp on July 22, 2023 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Lemina, who initially arrived in England with Southampton for £18m back in 2017, has impressed since sealing a move to Wolves.

Lauded by Julen Lopetegui as a ‘complete‘ midfield player, Lemina would add further depth to the Reds midfield.

However, after being so close on two major signings for huge money, Reds fans may well feel a bit underwhelmed by Endo and Lemina arriving.

Liverpool need bodies and Lemina knows the league

There is a lot to be said for signing players who don’t need integrating into the Premier League.

In Mario Lemina, Liverpool would be getting themselves a player who knows things well. He could effectively go straight into the midfield and simply pick up how Klopp wants him to play without needing time to adjust to the speed of English football.

However, it does seem like Liverpool are scraping the barrel a bit now. Having gone from the likes of Caicedo, Lavia and even Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern, it seems they’re now looking at the lower end in terms of quality.

Lemina is a good player, there’s no doubting that. But whether he takes Liverpool to the level required, is another matter entirely.