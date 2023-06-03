Liverpool now in advanced talks as they aim to complete Khephren Thuram deal











Liverpool are edging towards signing Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as they look to complete their summer transfer business early.

The Reds are aiming to sign a number of midfielders in the summer and are believed to be close to landing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

However, Jurgen Klopp wants more than just the one new midfield signing.

And according to Football Transfers, Liverpool’s discussions with Thuram are now at an advanced stage.

Liverpool close to signing Khephren Thuram

Football Transfers reports that talks with Thuram are progressing, with his legendary Father Lilian leading the negotiations from his side.

Thuram is believed to be open to joining Liverpool, despite interest from PSG.

Liverpool could end up paying around £53m to land Thuram from Nice. But after missing out on Jude Bellingham, there is an acceptance at the club that a few big-money buys need to be made to compensate.

Thuram, who has been lauded as a ‘fantastic‘ talent, is well-liked by Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool boss is believed to be pushing the club to sign the Frenchman, despite the deal to bring Mac Allister in being advanced.

Liverpool finished outside the Champions League spots this season. However, they remain an attractive club and finished the season in good form ahead of making another push next term.

A player Liverpool fans will like

Khephren Thuram has a bit of everything to his game in midfield. He is energetic, strong, quick and can get box to box if needed.

He’s very much in the mould of the ideal Liverpool midfielder under Jurgen Klopp and he’s one fans will take to.

Liverpool are obviously moving quickly this summer to get their business done. The fact they have lost out on Bellingham appears to have jolted them into action.

If they can get deals for Thuram and Mac Allister done before June is even finished, then it’s the ideal start to the window for the Reds and Klopp.