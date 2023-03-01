Liverpool now battling Tottenham for Wolves' Max Kilman - journalist











Journalist Ben Jacobs has told Caught Offside that Liverpool have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Max Kilman from Wolves as the Reds look to sign a new defender this summer.

This summer is shaping up to be a massive one for the Reds. It is clear that Jurgen Klopp’s men have huge work to do to get themselves back in the title mix in the Premier League.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Some of their star players simply are not performing at the level they can do. But others surely need replacing. And it definitely does appear that Liverpool need to strengthen at the back.

Liverpool eyeing Kilman

Of course, there are some amazing names potentially on the market right now. And Jacobs has suggested that one of the players on the Reds’ radar is Wolves stalwart Kilman.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“I am also told Liverpool, like Spurs, would consider Wolves’ Max Kilman,” he told Caught Offside. “You could make an argument Liverpool need a left -and right- sided centre-back even if both don’t play instantly together as a new first-choice pairing in 2023/24.”

Kilman has been an ever-present for Wolves this season. He has had a remarkable career to date, having only played in the Premier League and the National League. But the 25-year-old has absolutely cemented himself as a top-flight player this season.

Former Liverpool youngster Conor Coady previously labelled Kilman ‘outstanding‘. And it says a lot that both Liverpool and Tottenham have their eye on the Englishman. He is also who knows Diogo Jota well, having apparently been his regular teqball partner when they were together at Wolves.

Whether he would be the kind of signing which would please Liverpool fans is unclear. The Reds supporters have tended to back their players and their new signings. So they will support Kilman if he does arrive at Anfield.

But he is not necessarily the household name that would transform the defence in the way Virgil van Dijk did when he moved to Merseyside.

Obviously, it is easier said than done when it comes to finding those players. But it really does feel like Liverpool need one or two from somewhere in the summer.