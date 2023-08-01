Liverpool now aiming to sign ‘incredible’ player before Arsenal make a move

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Liverpool are now aiming to sign Romeo Lavia before Arsenal enter the race to sign the Southampton star.

Jacobs has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Lavia’s future.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Lavia this summer, with Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta keen to bolster their midfield options.

Of course, Klopp has already snapped up Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister while Arteta has added Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to his Arsenal midfield.

Sky Sports reported just last week that Liverpool have had a £40 million bid knocked back for Lavia.

Now, Jacobs claims the Reds are aware of the need to move quickly to secure the Belgian’s signature.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs states that Liverpool are aware of interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in Lavia.

“That’s where Liverpool are conscious to move fast to make sure that Arsenal don’t enter the race for Lavia, because then they could offer Champions League football,” the journalist said.

“And also to make sure that Chelsea don’t enter the race for Lavia.”

Liverpool seem to be the frontrunners for Lavia at this stage having already made their move to sign the youngster.

The 19-year-old has been lauded as an ‘incredible’ talent and the Reds will be keen to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho after the duo completed switches to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal have shown interest in the Saints midfielder, but it remains unclear whether or not they will move for another midfielder.

Thomas Partey’s future is up in the air at the moment, but if the Ghanaian completes a move away from the Emirates Stadium, Lavia could emerge as a target.