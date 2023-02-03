Liverpool news: James Milner delivers Stefan Bajcetic verdict











Liverpool star James Milner has singled Stefan Bajcetic out for praise, in conversation with the Reds media team.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise this term, becoming a first-team regular at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has brought Bajcetic into the fold at a difficult time, with Liverpool struggling at present.

But despite the pressure, the Spain youth star has performed admirably among his more experienced teammates.

At 18 years and 99 days old, he has become the youngest midfielder to start three successive games for Liverpool.

The Reds duly rewarded Bajcetic’s progress with with a new long-term contract, which he signed last week.

Milner, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Wolves, recognises things have been hard for Liverpool.

However, he feels there have been reasons for encouragement in recent games, including Bajcetic’s form.

“You see people like Stefan coming into the team and doing very well,” said Milner.

“And it’s important we protect those guys and make sure people like him keep doing what they’re doing.

“It’s important we keep that positivity.”

Silver lining

Much like Liverpool’s 2020-21 campaign, when several young players stepped up amid an injury crisis, Bajcetic has been a revelation for the Reds during a difficult time.

Obviously it would be better if Liverpool were actually getting results, but Bajcetic’s efforts and progress have been a silver lining.

In Bajcetic, the Reds have a top midfield talent in their ranks, and hopefully he develops into a superstar.