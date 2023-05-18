Liverpool moving 'in a decisive way' for 20-year-old likened to Saul Niguez - report











Liverpool are interested in signing midfielder Andy Diouf, but face competition as many clubs in Europe want him, according to reports.

The latest from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, suggests that Liverpool are excited by what they have seen of the 20-year-old.

Liverpool are not the only club monitoring him, as Bologna are also keen on the France U21 international.

The player is apparently ‘directed’ towards the Premier League. Meanwhile, Bologna will have scouts at his next match.

No offer has yet been made for Diouf by Liverpool, but it seems like they will be watching his situation very closely over the summer.

(Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool interested in Andy Diouf

The 20-year-old midfielder seems like a very exciting talent. He is currently a key player at FC Basel, where he has featured 53 times this season. He has scored three goals and six assists.

Diouf has also picked up vital experience in Europe this season, playing in the Europa Conference League. He definitely seems like a good prospect. Football Talent Scout have compared him to Saul Niguez.

Liverpool clearly need some world-class stars for the present. Despite this, the central midfielder, who Basel have signed for £4.7million, would be a decent shout for Anfield.

The Reds do also have to plan for the future as well and Jurgen Klopp is amazing at helping young stars fulfil their potential. This could be a great match.

It will be very interesting to watch the situation of Diouf develop over the summer. No doubt a move to one of the big leagues in Europe would attract the young star.

(Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)