Liverpool move for 24-year-old this summer now looking likely - journalist











Liverpool signing Matheus Nunes from Wolves this summer is looking likely.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who was speaking on 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast while discussing the Reds’ plans in midfield this summer.

It really needs to be a busy window at Anfield. It has largely been a miserable season for Jurgen Klopp’s side. But their performances have made it abundantly clear just what an overhaul is required over the coming months.

And no area requires greater attention than the midfield. Unfortunately, it appears that the name that many Liverpool fans have been dreaming of is unlikely to end up on Merseyside. Reports from The Times this week have suggested that the Reds have given up on signing Jude Bellingham.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

There have been a host of other names in the frame. And one of the players Liverpool are keen on is Matheus Nunes, having previously shown interest in the Portuguese before his summer move to Wolves.

Liverpool move for Matheus Nunes looking likely

It has been a disappointing campaign for Nunes at Molineux. His brilliant goal to win the game against Chelsea last weekend was his first in the Premier League.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

But it appears that Liverpool’s interest has not gone anywhere. In fact, Bailey has now suggested that a move to Anfield is looking likely.

“I’m being told Liverpool are scouring Europe,” he told Talking Transfers. “They’ll leave no stone unturned here. If they need three midfielders, why not? Go and check out everyone available. They’re being offered lots of players.

“I don’t think it’s just a matter of they’ll only sign Matheus Nunes, although it’s looking likely that they might. They’re going to look around and see what’s available for the money.”

Liverpool may perhaps view this summer as the ideal time to make a move for the ‘unbelievable’ 24-year-old. He has had an underwhelming year. But the Reds do not tend to spend the eye-watering fees of some of their rivals.

So they will be looking for brilliant value. And if they are convinced that Nunes is a lot better than what he has shown this season, they may feel that pursuing a deal this summer makes all the sense in the world.