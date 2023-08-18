Liverpool ‘most’ keen on £25m midfielder who’s ‘mix of Thiago and Wijnaldum’ – journalist

Liverpool have already got the ball rolling with regards to their second midfielder search of the summer.

It seems like ages ago that the Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to cover for the free agents leaving.

Then, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left Anfield, and Liverpool had to restart their search once again.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Reds fell short in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but are now reportedly closing in on Wataru Endo.

Chances are, Liverpool won’t be done there. The Reds will likely pursue at least one more reinforcement in the middle of the park.

Tim Vickery has now spoken to Sky Sports about some of the South American midfielders said to be on the Anfield radar.

One of those is Andre Trindade, who plies his trade for Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

‘Big money’

Vickery says Liverpool have “most been interested” in him out of all the South American players on their radar.

While their interest is justified, the Reds will struggle to land Andre in the middle of the Brazilian season, suggested the journalist.

“It’s no secret that he is the player Liverpool have most been interested in,” said Vickery.

“He’s competitive all over the field and has a lot of experience bringing the ball out from the back under a lot of pressure.

“The problem with the Andre move is that Fluminense are in the Copa Libertadores. A competition the club are desperate to win for the first time.

“Their quarter-final place will be determined in the small hours of September 1. Which makes the move difficult unless Liverpool can come in with big money.”

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Our view

If Liverpool do sign Andre, they’d be getting one of Brazil’s best young midfield talents.

He has been described as a ‘scaringly good controller of tempo’, ‘a 10/10 recyler and ball winner’ and ‘a mix of Thiago and Wijnaldum’.

Andre has not long turned 22, but is already closing in on 150 competitive appearances for his club.

This includes appearances in South America’s premier continental club competition, the Copa Libertadores.

Price-wise, FT claimed that Fluminense want €25million (£22million) for 80 percent of Andre’s economic rights and future add-ons.

However, Andre is so crucial to his club’s silverware hopes. Liverpool may well have to pay a bit more if they want him this summer rather than January.