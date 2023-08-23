Speculation linking Liverpool and Andre Trindade has intensified in recent days.

Indeed, one report has claimed that the Reds have actually agreed a deal with the Fluminense player’s camp.

Speaking to RedMenTV, journalist Emmanuel Luiz claimed that Andre’s camp have even told Manchester United that a deal has been agreed with Liverpool.

Photo by NATHALIA AGUILAR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Andre wants the Liverpool move,” said Luiz. “Manchester United was in talks with the player’s camp, they said look, in England, we agreed with Liverpool.”

Now, the player himself has played down the speculation, saying he’s fully focused on his club – for now.

“Obviously it’s normal for offers to come in,” Globo Esporte quote Andre as saying.

“Even more so when the team is doing well, progressing through the Conmebol Libertadores, at the top of the Brasileirao.

“Not just for me, but for others too. I’m happy for the offers that come in, but my head is 100% focused on Fluminense today.”

Globo Esporte also reiterated that Fluminense’s dream is to win the Copa Libertadores for the first time.

They’re about to play the quarter-finals and believe to have a good enough team to fight for the title.

Our view

Now, it’s understandable that Andre will publicly play down any speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool or elsewhere.

Indeed, with his club gunning for the biggest club trophy in South America, every player should be focused on the job at hand.

However, the key word for Liverpool fans is “today”. For now, he’s committed to Fluminense. But if the Reds have managed to get a verbal agreement for January, that’s great news.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Andre would be a great acquisition for Liverpool. He has not long turned 22, but has already clocked up 148 competitive appearances for his club.

The £34million-rated ace has also made his Brazil national team breakthrough, winning his maiden cap against Senegal in June 2023.

Breaking the Lines has described Andre as a ‘modern-day defensive midfielder’ who’s ‘capable of doing everything’.