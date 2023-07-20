Liverpool midfield target has joined Champions League club for just £17m

Liverpool find themselves once again in a difficult situation with regards to their midfield.

The Reds did well to balance out the expiring contracts by signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both being linked with moves away, Liverpool have more work to do.

Back in May, FootballTransfers reported that the Reds had set their sights on Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders.

The 24-year-old apparently featured ‘lower down the list’ of Liverpool’s midfield targets this summer.

Due to the change in circumstances in the Reds squad, they may well have rekindled their interest in Reijnders.

However, that’s no longer possible, as the Dutchman has officially joined AC Milan instead.

The Rossoneri announced Reijnders’ arrival on Wednesday from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year contract.

And according to Football Italia, they only paid €20million (£17million) plus add-ons.

Reijnders made 126 appearances for AZ, registering 14 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Of those, eight goals and 10 assists came last season alone, as per Transfermarkt.

Reijnders also helped AZ reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals, where they lost to West Ham.

EK Scouting has compared the Dutchman to former Bayern Munich man Marc Roca.

Credit to Reijnders for sealing a move to a top club that routinely challenges for the Serie A title.

They’ll also be in the Champions League next term, hoping to add to their seven triumphs in the competition.

As for Liverpool, their drastic change in circumstances means that any players that may have been low on their wishlist have moved right up.

Sadly for the Reds, this means that clubs that have been prioritising and pushing for those players are well ahead in the race, if not winning.

Reijnders would’ve been a good fit for Liverpool and he wouldn’t have cost them much either. Sadly, the Reds will have to look elsewhere.