Liverpool may now have clear path to sign midfielder who’s ‘perfect’ for Klopp – TBR View

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Netherlands international midfielder Ryan Gravenberch over the past few months.

The Reds have had to delve into the transfer market for their midfield not once but twice this summer.

First, Liverpool lost several midfielders to moves and expiring contracts. Then, the Saudi Pro League came for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, but they could do with one more new arrival in the middle.

Now, a report from The Athletic has suggested that the Reds may now have a clear path towards landing Gravenberch.

Liverpool aren’t the only Premier League club said to be eyeing the Bayern Munich youngster. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.

David Ornstein’s report today claims that Gravenberch is one of several defensive midfielders Erik ten Hag has considered.

However, the journalist added that the Red Devils have not only made “no progress” towards his signing, but that they’ve “honed their focus” on Sofyan Amrabat.

‘Waiting for concrete offers’

This is good news for Liverpool, as a strong rival suitor now seems to have cooled their interest in a player they really want.

Gravenberch certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool. He’s talented, young and has a high ceiling.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano previously said the Reds see the £25million-rated ace as a “perfect” signing for them.

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg recently suggested that Bayern are now looking to offload Gravenberch.

The Sky Sport Germany journalist tweeted: “Feeling is that Liverpool could push for Ryan Gravenberch in the next days!

“Bayern is waiting for concrete offers as he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under Thomas Tuchel.”

This is certainly an exciting lead for Liverpool fans. Let’s see what happens in the coming days.