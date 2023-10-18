Liverpool make their move for £17m gem likened to Xabi Alonso

Liverpool have been linked with Schalke’s Assan Ouedraogo – one of the best young talents in the world – in recent days.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is monitoring the midfielder.

Now, Calciomercato has provided a new report which claims that Liverpool have actually made an approach for Ouedraogo.

Photo by Jan Fromme – firo sportphoto/Getty Images

The Italian outlet was reporting from an AC Milan perspective, as one of many clubs alongside the Reds apparently in pursuit of the 17-year-old.

Liverpool ‘have already started courting’ Ouedraogo alongside Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Interestingly, the report says there should be ‘important news’ on the player’s future in the coming days.

Ouedraogo’s release clause is said to be €20million (£17million), but apparently, Schalke are ‘open’ to a discount of €7-8m.

Our view

Liverpool may have bolstered their midfield ranks this summer, but they’ll be eager to avoid a similar thing happening in future.

By bringing in young players with a view to the future, the Reds will hope not to get caught short as they did a few months ago amid so many midfield exits.

According to Bundesliga.com, Ouedraogo is a player who plays in a similar style to Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso. That’s quite a ringing endorsement.

Photo by Jan Fromme – firo sportphoto/Getty Images

And even without a discount, £17million isn’t a big sum for such a top talent. However, with so much competition, Liverpool will have to work hard if they want to sign him.

Let’s see what happens in the coming months. The Reds will nonetheless fancy their chances of winning the race.