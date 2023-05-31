Liverpool make contact over £160k-a-week Premier League midfielder - report











Liverpool are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield ranks this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Plenty of top names have been doing the rounds with regards to a potential move to Anfield in the coming months.

Now, Goal Brasil claims that Liverpool have launched an ambitious swoop for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The outlet – via Sport Witness – claims the Reds ‘have opened talks’ for the signing of the Brazil international.

Liverpool and Barcelona are apparently ‘willing to try’ to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

The report says the Reds and the Blaugrana have made contact in order to get more information on Bruno.

However, Goal Brasil acknowledges that Liverpool face a tough battle for the Newcastle fan favourite.

The Magpies are reportedly willing to offer Bruno a new contract in wake of his heroics at St James’ Park.

The report also claims that the player’s representatives have told Newcastle about interest from Liverpool and Barca.

Newcastle are apparently ‘aware that the player’s preference is for the new contract’.

Sport Witness recalls how Spanish outlet Sport recently reported that Liverpool were willing to offer €100million for Bruno.

Now, Goal Brasil suggests the player is more likely to stay at Newcastle beyond the closure of the summer window.

Our view

Bruno is an amazing player who has quickly become a fan favourite at Newcastle and would be a top addition to the Liverpool ranks.

He has also previously praised the Reds.

In April 2022, after Liverpool beat the Magpies 1-0, he said (as per the Liverpool Echo) that Jurgen Klopp’s charges were ‘on another level’.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, the likelihood that the midfielder leaves the Magpies this season is close to zero, let’s face it.

Bruno has just helped Newcastle, a Premier League club and arguably the richest football club in the world, qualify for the Champions League.

He is loved by pretty much everyone on Tyneside, and he’s on a pretty good contract already at £160,000-a-week (Salarysport).

Bruno has pretty much everything he could want as a professional footballer at St James’ Park going into next season.

With that in mind, it looks unlikely that Liverpool will get past the enquiring stage.