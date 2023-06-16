Liverpool looking to beat Aston Villa to signing of ‘unbelievable’ Japanese forward

Liverpool are locking horns with Aston Villa and a host of European clubs in a bid to sign Japanese winger, Keito Nakamura.

The impressive attacking midfielder is a wanted man this summer and according to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are one of the names in contention to sign him.

The Mail reports how a relaxing of the rules in relation to GBE this week means Nakamura is now a more viable target for English clubs.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Liverpool looking at Keito Nakamura

It’s claimed that Liverpool, Villa, Borussia Dortmund and more are all taking a keen look at Nakamura.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine season with LASK over in Austria and scored 14 goals, as well as nearly getting to double figures in assists as well.

Capable through the middle or on the wing, Nakamura is very much seen as one of the most versatile attacking players in the Austrian game, as well as one of the best.

Indeed, his manager at LASK has recently hailed him as being the season’s MVP, calling him ‘unbelievable‘ for his performances.

LASK are expected to grant Nakamura his wish of a move away. A fee won’t be a problem for English clubs concerned, given the disparity in money between the PL and Austrian league.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

An unknown quantity to most

Those well into their European football will no doubt have an awareness of Nakamura but to most Liverpool fans, his name will be new.

He’s had a superb time of things over in Austria though. And Jurgen Klopp, as we know, likes to keep a close eye in things in Austria and Germany.

Of course, the step into the Premier League is massive. But Nakamura looks a real talent and he’s impressed for Japan as well recently.

If a cheap deal is going here, then it might be one worth looking into for the Reds.