Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent weeks amid the Saudi Pro League’s recent Anfield raid.

The Reds have lost captain Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq, while Fabinho looks set to join Al Ittihad.

Liverpool have already made two midfield signings already this summer, and they may make at least one more.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One name that was doing the rounds earlier this year as an Anfield transfer target is Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Liverpool World reported back in May that the Reds, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, were linked with the 25-year-old.

Palace signed Eze back in 2020 from QPR for a reported £16million fee up front that could rise up to £20million.

He has done well at the London club, registering 15 goals and 11 assists from 93 competitive outings.

A versatile player, Eze has featured in central, attacking and defensive midfield for Palace, as well as both flanks.

He won his first England cap earlier this year, getting 20 minutes against Malta in June’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Now, one of Eze’s former teammates has backed the reported Liverpool target for a big move.

Geoff Cameron told talkSPORT that the Three Lions ace “100 percent” has what it takes to shine at a top club.

“He [Eze] goes at his own beat and he’s smooth, silky, sharp and kind of graceful at the same time,” he said. “He has this ability to change the game.

“For me, I think he’ll get there [to a top club], 100 percent.

“It’s just [about] time, experience, more games under his belt, more opportunities to show his ability and [to] bang in more goals. He has it.

“Can he do it consistently every game and be that impactful? I believe he can and you’ll see it.”

Cameron also recalled how former teammate Jack Butland said Eze was so talented it’s “a joke”.

Our view

Eze is certainly a decent shout for Liverpool. He’s an incredibly talented versatile and Premier League-proven player.

At 25, he’s yet to hit his peak but boasts considerable experience, so he should be able to hit the ground running at Anfield.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Eze’s contract runs until the summer of 2025.

While Palace don’t have to sell now or risk losing him for nothing next year, they’ll still have to have a think about what the future holds for player and club.

With that in mind, Liverpool could well look to test the waters and see how much the Eagles could want for him.

At the same time, Palace have just lost Wilfried Zaha to a free transfer, and may not want to lose another top player just yet.