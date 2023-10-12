‘Liverpool like him a lot’: Liverpool are really keen on ‘amazing’ Benfica player now – journalist

Liverpool revamped their midfield this summer, but they may not be finished on that front just yet.

Indeed, while the Reds may have signed four new midfield players in the summer window, we can’t help but think that they still need a holding player through the door.

Wataru Endo would appear to be a short-term solution to the Reds’ defensive midfield problems at the age of 30, and a younger model may be needed soon.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Liverpool’s midfield recruitment plans, and according to the journalist, the Reds are very keen on Benfica’s Florentino Luis.

Liverpool like Luis

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘amazing’ midfielder.

“A lot of people like Florentino Luis, Neves’ midfield partner at Benfica. Liverpool like him a lot and Manchester United have had a look as well, but everyone when they watch Benfica this is the guy standing out,” Bailey said.

More like it

This sounds like a transfer that makes a lot more sense than the signing of Endo.

With all due respect to Endo, he really does seem like a stopgap solution in that position, and it may not be long before he makes way for another younger talent.

Florentino Luis has been rated very highly in Portugal for a number of years, and as the likes of Joao Palhinha and Matheus Nunes have shown in recent years, imports from the Portuguese league can be absolutely incredible at this level.

Liverpool do need that holding midfield player if they are to take their midfield to the next level, and Luis could be just what the doctor ordered.