Liverpool reportedly appreciate Zenit St Petersburg’s Brazilian winger Malcom, who is expected to be on the move in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds have had a great start to this window so far. They’ve signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already, but it doesn’t look like they’re done just yet.

FootMercato reveal today that Liverpool are admirers of Zenit’s Malcom, who was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germian last year.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool like Brazil international winger Malcom

Malcom was the talk of the town a few years ago when he was at Bordeaux. He then got himself a big move to Barcelona in 2018, but things didn’t quite go to plan at the Camp Nou.

He only played 24 times for the Catalans and scored four goals. He was then sold to Russian giants Zenit, and he has been showing the world how good he is there.

Last season, Malcom was on fire. He scored 26 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions. 23 of those goals came in the league, which is an extraordinary return – Mo Salah only managed 19 in the Premier League.

Liverpool could do with a solid backup to Salah on the right wing. Yes, they already have plenty of players who can play there, but there is no like-for-like replacement – apart from perhaps Harvey Elliott.

Malcom, a left-footed right-winger like Salah, would be a decent option, and the report claims that Liverpool really appreciate his profile.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Malcom has always been a really exciting player to watch.

He’s quick, has amazing dribbling skills and most importantly, he can score goals. He showed that at Zenit last season, and under the right manager, he can do it in any league.

Liverpool’s focus, despite signing two midfielders, is still on the middle of their park. There is a big chance they’ll sign another midfielder in the coming days.

The Reds don’t really need another forward right now, but if Klopp decides he wants a new backup right-winger, Malcom could be a decent shout.