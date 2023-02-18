Liverpool leading race to sign 'unbelievable' midfielder ahead of Manchester United











Liverpool are leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, with Manchester United also said to be keen.

Mount has come to a bit of a stalemate when it comes to a new contract with Chelsea. The England star is thought to want a huge increase on his £80,000-a-week contract. But as yet, there has been no breakthrough.

And according to The Standard, it is Liverpool who are leading the charge to sign Mount right now. It’s reported how the Reds are at the front of the queue, with Manchester United and Manchester City also said to be keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool’s interest in Mount is already well known. But with each passing day that no new contract is signed, the Reds seem to be becoming a more attractive proposition.

Jurgen Klopp is set to be backed this summer with big money to rebuild his midfield. Jude Bellingham remains the number one priority.

Mount, though, could well be available at a knockdown price. Come the summer, he’ll be in the final 12 months of his deal and Todd Boehly could well sell.

TBR’s View: Mount to Liverpool is perfect for Klopp

Mason Mount has so much about his game that just suits Jurgen Klopp down to the ground.

He’s high energy, intelligent, and goes from box to box. Really, he’s the perfect midfield player for Liverpool whileever Klopp is in charge.

Of course, it would be a big decision to leave Chelsea for Liverpool. But at the end of the day, Mount will feel he’s worth more than most of the Chelsea squad. And right now, his wages aren’t demonstrating that importance.

If Liverpool can sign Mount, then it’s a huge coup. And if they get Bellingham too, then, well, the title race might be back on again next season.