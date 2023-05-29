Liverpool launch bid for 'fantastic' Europa League winner; he's told Barcelona he wants out











Liverpool have reportedly launched a bid to try and bring French international defender Jules Kounde to the club this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have lodged a bid with Barcelona for Kounde, who has apparently informed the Catalan club he’d be open to moving on.

Kounde was tracked by a number of English clubs before signing for Barcelona. Chelsea came close to signing him, before he agreed a move to the Camp Nou.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Liverpool want to sign Joules Kounde

The Mail is claiming that the Reds have indeed approached Barcelona over a potential deal to bring Kounde to Anfield.

However, there is a stumbling block. While Barca are keen to clear the decks and free up some funds, they are also wanting their money back for Kounde. That fee stands around £52m, which means the Reds will have to stump up a hefty fee.

Kounde has featured regularly for Barca this season and added the La Liga title to his resume. However, he has played right-back for a lot of the season and he is believed to be keen on playing more centrally.

Previously a Europa League winner with Sevilla, Kounde is seen as a ‘fantastic‘ defender on his day.

One they can’t miss out on

For Liverpool, the priority this summer is strengthening that midfield area. Everyone knows it, and it seems like they have plans in place to do so.

However, Klopp has made no secret of his desire to add elsewhere if the opportunity comes up. And the chance to sign Kounde might be one the Reds simply cannot pass up on.

Kounde is a quality operator and there was a reason everyone in Europe wanted him before Barca snook in. If Liverpool did land Kounde, as well as a few midfielders, it would be a might fine window.

Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images