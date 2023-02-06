Liverpool Transfer News: Nico Williams emerges as potential summer target











Liverpool have failed to replace Sadio Mane in their squad and it’s a common theme among the pundits assessing the Reds’ current issues.

Mane was sold to Bayern Munich in the summer. Liverpool got more than £30m for the Senegal star and in turn, managed to keep hold of Mo Salah as well. They since signed Darwin Nunez for big money, and moved in January to land PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

However, neither of those players have quite filled the gap left by Mane.

But Liverpool could be looking to get another speedy wide player in the door. This time, in the form of Spanish star, Nico Williams.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

According to AS, Liverpool and Aston Villa are among the PL clubs keen on signing Williams. The Athletic Bilbao star is out of contract i 2024 and while he is happy enough in Bilbao, there is no sign of a new deal as yet.

Williams, whose brother Inaki described him as an ‘incredible‘, opted to play for Spain while Inaki represents Ghana.

The speedy winger came close to moving to England in January. Claims from the Daily Mail suggested Aston Villa were willing to trigger a £45m release-clause to sign Williams.

TBR’s View: Williams would bring pace and excitement to Liverpool

You cannot really argue against the fact that Mane leaving Liverpool has had a huge effect. Of course, there are more issues at play. But Mane’s absence is being felt.

In Nico Williams, there’s a chance to get a player here who brings a similar element of speed and excitement to the table.

The issue for Liverpool will be weighing up if they simply wait for the likes of Jota and Diaz to return, or they go again for a player like Williams to add further spark. If they do make a move, then Williams would certainly get the Anfield crowd off their feet.