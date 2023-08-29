Liverpool interested in signing £15m ‘defensive genius’ despite claims he’s going nowhere this summer

Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios has caught the attention of Liverpool this summer but the club are told he’s not for sale.

That’s via a report in The Athletic which also outlines that Manchester United hold interest in the Argentina international.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Simon Rofles, Bayer Leverkusen’s managing director, has made it clear to any interested clubs that the ‘defensive genius’ is unavailable.

However, the information also shares that Ten Hag could have exploratory talks for a potential move in 2024.

Liverpool’s midfield revamp does however look to be completed for this summer.

Interest in Palacios may have been in tandem with the side’s move for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

And with Wataru Endo now signed and hitting the ground running at Anfield, that issue looks to be solved for now.

Moreover, Liverpool would likely be aware that Bayer Leverkusen would seek a sizable profit on the £15m they paid for Palacios.

Palacios arrived at the German club in 2020 from River Plate.

And whilst the 24-year-old took some time to adapt, he’s now a key cog in Xabi Alonso’s plans.

Liverpool hold interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Palacios

Perhaps Liverpool’s interest may be one to watch in the coming transfer windows.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp’s midfield does now look satisfactory for the start of this season, you would still expect it needs work in the long-term.

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

All of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo are clear examples of how well Liverpool’s talent identification has fared this summer.

And although they seemingly did miss out on key targets they will surely be satisfied with the work done.

Klopp’s side now have seven points from a possible nine in the Premier League and will hope for a much better year.

Of course it may actually be centre-back which is the hottest topic in the remainder of Liverpool’s window.

26-year-old Joe Gomez is now being linked with a late move to Saudi Arabian side At Ittihad.