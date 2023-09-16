Liverpool injury news gives ‘incredible’ 26 year-old ace a chance to show he can be a big influence – TBR View

It has been confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured for Liverpool this weekend and this is one defender’s opportunity to show that he can have a role in the team.

Liverpool have had a good start to the season. They have won three games and drawn one of their four in the Premier League.

With the positive start, the international break probably came at the worse time. Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out of the England squad before the international break due to injury.

Many may have thought he would have recovered by now, but he hasn’t at it is now the chance for Joe Gomez to show his worth.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joe Gomez needs to prove his worth if selected tomorrow

Gomez signed for Liverpool as a centre-back but more and more over the years the Englishman has been used as a right-back.

In fact, Gomez has played 57 games at right-back, 10 games at left-back and 94 games at centre-back. His versatility is no doubt a huge reason as to why he has been in the Liverpool squad for many years.

The ‘‘incredible’ defender has managed to show his good moments, but with Alexander-Arnold out, Liverpool will not have as much attacking intent as expected. He has been used many times in the absence of Alexander-Arnold and he will most likely be used against Wolves.

Gomez needs to prove his worth not just defensively but also offensively. It is very important in the modern game that the full-backs can push forward.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

If they want to be back challenging near the top again then they need to have a good squad. If players like Gomez don’t take their chances then it is likely that they would be replaced.

Gomez has also been linked with a move to fellow Premier League side West Ham, so it would be really interesting to see what happens if Gomez doesn’t impress this season.