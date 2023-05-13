Liverpool in talks over £52m midfielder with 'very high' chance of moving - journalist











Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield ranks this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Manuel Ugarte is one of the main names that have been doing the rounds in terms of a potential Reds move.

Uruguayan journalist Rodrigo Romano has now provided an update on Liverpool and Ugarte.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

He took to Twitter to say the Reds are still actively negotiating with Sporting Lisbon over the 22-year-old.

Jorge Mendes is also involved in talks, added Romano.

The reporter also claimed that the likelihood of Ugarte making a move this summer is “very high”.

However, Romano stressed that Liverpool aren’t the only club in the running for the £52million man.

Liverpool are finishing the season strongly, but the likelihood of them making the Champions League isn’t high.

Nonetheless, they seem to have steadied the ship, and with the transfer window on the horizon, they can rebuild.

Ugarte would be a good shout for Liverpool.

He is an incredibly exciting talent with plenty of years ahead of him and who has many top clubs after his signature.

As well as Liverpool, the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly circling too.

He’s incredibly talented, versatile, technically superb, and is willing to run himself into the ground for the cause.

Last year, Liverpool.com previously likened the player to Aurelien Tchouameni, one of the best young midfielders in the world.

‘Considering Liverpool are looking for cover in Fabinho’s position and not necessarily a long-term successor, Ugarte could be an ideal profile,’ they added.

A lot of the speculation seems to be pointing in the right direction, so let’s hope Liverpool can get a deal over the line.