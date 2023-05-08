Liverpool hoping to sign 'exceptional' £35m midfielder, Klopp knows his agent











Liverpool are hoping to complete the signing of Napoli midfielder, Piotr Zielinski, after years of tracking him in Europe.

Zielinski has once again been a key man for the Naples club as they romped to their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.

Polish media outlet Meczyki claims that Liverpool would love to finally sign Zielinski as part of their midfield overhaul this summer.

Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder is well known. He has been tracked for some time and it was only back in February that reports suggested he was being considered again. This followed on from reports years back in 2016, which claimed Liverpool were watching Zielinski as a younger player.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli are believed to value Zielinski at around the £35m mark. However, Luciano Spalletti is also keen to see his squad remain intact. The Italian side have a number of players, lead by Victor Osimhen, who are in demand.

TeamTalk reports that Klopp has a good relationship with Zielinski’s agent. The German coach is hoping that will sway things in his favour.

Liverpool, as we know, are desperate for some new midfielders this summer. After giving up on Jude Bellingham, attentions have turned to other names now.

Liverpool would be getting a player who can do a bit of everything if they signed the ‘exceptional‘ Zielinski.

Among the cluster of names being linked with the Reds, Zielinski ticks many a box. He’s good for a goal, hard-working, and doesn’t mind a tackle either. Klopp loves those players, and Liverpool do need them.

If the Reds can indeed get this done for around the £35m mark it would be considered a bargain. At 28, he should be in his prime years now and coming off the back of a title win, will want more trophies.