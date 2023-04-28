Liverpool hoping £25m player becomes available, key meeting soon - Romano











Liverpool have been heavily linked with Ryan Gravenberch in recent weeks.

The Reds are plotting to overhaul their midfield this summer amid ageing legs and expiring contracts.

Jude Bellingham was Liverpool’s main target, but the Reds have reportedly pulled the plug on a move.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp apparently wants quantity as well as quality, which would be an issue with Bellingham’s price tag.

With that in mind, Liverpool are now being linked with other midfielders, including Bayern Munich’s Gravenberch.

Fabrizio Romano has now issued an update involving the Reds, the 20-year-old, and his parent club.

“FC Bayern remain on the same position regarding Ryan Gravenberch’s future,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The intention is to keep him in the squad next season.

“Gravenberch’s camp will meet with FC Bayern in May as he wants to play more.

“PL clubs interest remain, Liverpool are waiting for it.”

‘That has to change’

For context, Gravenberch has been struggling for regular starts in his maiden season at the Allianz Arena.

He joined for a reported £16million from Ajax and arrived to considerable fanfare.

To date, Gravenberch has made just four starts in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

As a result, the player has recently made clear that he wants a more prominent role at Bayern.

“Although I also play, it’s mainly training,” BILD quoted him as saying.

“That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again.

“I haven’t spoken to the club’s management yet, so I’ll wait and see what happens.

“It is clear that this role does not correspond to my ideas.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

‘Will be one of the best midfielders in the world’

Gravenberch certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool, including talent, age, and value.

Goal.com have reported that the dynamic midfielder should cost around £25million.

If true, this would be a bargain for one of the best young midfielders in world football.

Julian Nagelsmann previously said the Dutchman “will be one of the best midfielders in the world.”

Meanwhile, Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Gravenberch is actually a better player than Bellingham.

“What I think is the big difference (between the two players),” Van der Vaart told Ziggo Sport.

“Bellingham is a step lower at a club and always plays.

“I think Gravenberch is better than him, in every way. Especially physically.”