Liverpool are still working on signing new midfielders and Italian star Nicolo Barella is a player who remains of interest.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Barella for some time now but nothing has ever materialised.

However, with this window set to be a big one for the Reds as they look to add new midfielders, Barella has once again seen his name linked with a move to Anfield.

And according to Miguel Delaney, Barella is absolutely a player Liverpool would love to sign if they can.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Liverpool want to sign Nicolo Barella

Writing in his latest Reading the Game column for The Independent, Delaney touched on Liverpool’s interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

And in doing so, he went on to mention the admiration Liverpool have for Barella, albeit the player’s preference is to remain in Italy for now.

“Liverpool are meanwhile looking, too, as they decide on which second midfielder to complement Alexis Mac Allister,” Delaney wrote.

“They retain strong interest in Nice’s Khephren Thuram but also Inter’s Nicolo Barella. The Italian may not want to leave Italy, though, and it isn’t just the high price Inter put off that has prevented his move to Newcastle United. Barella’s preference is to stay. That has seen Newcastle move for Sandro Tonali.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The dream signing

Among all the players and names mentioned in connection with Liverpool this summer, the signing of Nicola Barella would be a real head-turner.

Barella’s brilliance with Inter Milan has seen them reach the Champions League final. It’s no coincidence he’s so in-demand, and Liverpool are right to be looking.

As Delaney says here, there could be some sticking points for the Reds. But in a summer window, you just never know what will happen and Barella’s name won’t be going away anytime soon.