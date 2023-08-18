Liverpool have shortlisted ‘very physical’ 23 year-old, another Premier League club is also keen

New reports are suggesting that two Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, are interested in Arthur Theate this summer.

Liverpool are looking for defensive reinforcements, and L’Equipe are reporting that the Reds want a left-footed centre-back. This has led them to turn their attention to Theate.

The report goes on to say that for now, he is just on the shortlist for both Liverpool and fellow Premier League side Fulham.

With some of the centre-backs at Liverpool now into their 30’s, it makes sense to look for a younger defender for the present and future.

Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Liverpool interested in Arthur Theate

The 23 year-old defender is highly-rated by both club and country. He has featured eight times for his nation Belgium and made 43 appearances for his current club Stade Rennais.

The centre-back also has an attacking threat. He has scored five goals for his current club so it is good to see that he has multiple qualities.

You can see why Liverpool want to sign him. The ‘very physical’ defender would add some more strength to a Liverpool side which predominantly has a lot more technical players.

Jurgen Klopp needs to find the perfect blend so that he can get Liverpool battling for the Premier League title again.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool make an offer. They definitely need more defensive assets and it would be likely that they beat Fulham to his signature.

The last few weeks of the transfer window are crucial for Liverpool. They need to make sure they have enough quality to compete with their rivals.