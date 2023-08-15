Liverpool have ‘reconsidered’ signing 22 year-old midfielder, Klopp thinks he is ‘perfect’

Liverpool are still on the hunt for a defensive midfielder and this has seen reports resurface suggesting that they are going to go back in for a former target.

Reports had linked them to exciting French midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer transfer window. These reports died down when Liverpool seemingly moved onto Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

They missed out on both players to their Premier League rivals Chelsea and now new reports from The Daily Mail suggest that they will be making a move for Thuram.

Apparently, the Nice defensive midfielder is now being ‘reconsidered’ and Liverpool ‘scramble for midfielders’. The report goes on to say that following their recent setbacks they could go back in for him.

Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool reconsider signing Thuram

It has already been reported that Jurgen Klopp thought that the player was ‘perfect’ earlier this summer. Therefore it is no shock to see the club coming back in for him following recent failures in the market.

Thuram would be a great signing for Liverpool and would be the defensive asset they need to thrive in the Premier League this season.

It will be interesting to see how quick they move on a possible deal for Thuram. He has top potential and Liverpool need a defensive midfielder as soon as possible.

We saw how much not having a proper defensive midfielder against Chelsea last weekend affected them. It also saw Trent Alexander-Arnold not as much of an attacking threat as we are used to.

Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

With the season already started, Liverpool need to start picking up some wins soon so they don’t fall behind early doors.

If they can sign the 22 year-old defensive midfielder soon then it will massively help them in their aim to compete for the Premier League title.