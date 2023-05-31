Liverpool have now rejected opening RB Leipzig bid for 'unbelievable' player - Romano











Liverpool have now rejected a bid from RB Leipzig for Fabio Carvalho, with the Bundesliga side keen to sign the youngster permanently this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has suggested on Twitter that the Reds do not want to lose the attacker on a permanent basis after his first season at Anfield.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Of course, it proved to be an underwhelming first year on Merseyside for Fabio Carvalho. There was a lot of excitement when Jurgen Klopp’s men won the race for his signature off the back of his brilliant season with Fulham.

Liverpool reject RB Leipzig bid for Fabio Carvalho

However, he struggled for chances with Liverpool. In fact, he only featured in two Premier League games after the World Cup. And with that, there are doubts about his future.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It would appear that Liverpool are open to the idea of Carvalho leaving in some capacity this summer. However, Romano has claimed that RB Leipzig’s opening bid has been knocked back by the Reds.

RB Leipzig had opening bid for Fabio Carvalho turned down by Liverpool, as Reds don’t want the player to leave on permanent deal. 🚨🔴 #LFC Liverpool could be open to a buy back option clause into the deal, as revealed yesterday; clubs will discuss that soon. pic.twitter.com/d6LQvH54sB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

It is a surprise that things have not worked out for Carvalho at Anfield so far. He is an ‘unbelievable‘ talent. And he has still managed to show glimpses of his quality when he has had opportunities.

Klopp is also a manager who is not afraid to put his faith in younger players. So it will be very interesting to see what happens with the 20-year-old this summer.

It is encouraging that Liverpool are not prepared to cut ties altogether. But if he is set for another frustrating season, it would surely make sense to seek a move in some capacity.

And the Bundesliga has obviously helped launch the careers of some of the best prospects in Europe. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala immediately spring to mind after the dramatic final day of the campaign in Germany.

Perhaps a year in the country will do Carvalho some good.

But it is imperative that Liverpool keep him on the books.