Liverpool have now rejected informal £42.7m bid from Saudi club for ‘exceptional’ player

Liverpool have now rejected an informal £42.7 million bid from Al-Hilal for Luis Diaz as they look to prevent another of their players heading to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Record, which notes that the Reds are set to sell both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, with the pair both heading to the Kingdom.

Liverpool fans may not have expected for their side to have to replace two of their midfield stalwarts this summer. But the good news is that they are determined to ensure that Luis Diaz does not follow them to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool reject Luis Diaz bid

According to the Daily Record, an informal bid from Al-Hilal for the Colombian has been knocked back. The offer was worth €50 million.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that next year proves to be a real comeback for Diaz. Unfortunately, he missed a large part of the season due to injury. And his absence was felt as Liverpool’s forward line went through a period of transition.

He made a brilliant start to life on Merseyside. Jurgen Klopp suggested that he had been ‘exceptional‘ in the early stages following his move. And he is someone who can play in a variety of roles across the line.

There were still flashes of his quality last season. But he is someone who will be looking to prove a real point during the coming campaign.

Of course, Henderson’s expected departure arguably acts as a reminder that all bets are off when it comes to which players could depart the Premier League.

But it is a positive sign that Liverpool have snubbed the bid for the 26-year-old. Hopefully for the Reds, all future offers for the forward are met with the same response.