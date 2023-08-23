Liverpool have just signalled they’re ready to make £25m bid for ‘deceptively strong’ midfielder

Liverpool have reportedly signalled they’re ready to launch a £25 million bid for Fluminense midfielder Andre.

That’s according to Globo, with the outlet claiming that Liverpool want Andre to replace Fabinho in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds have bolstered their midfield significantly this summer as they’ve moved to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Of course, Klopp’s men missed out on the signings of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, which means they are expected to bring at least one extra face in the middle of the park.

And according to a fresh report from Brazil, they are ready to table an offer for Andre.

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Liverpool ready to make Andre bid

Globo reports that Liverpool have signalled they are willing to offer around €30 million (£25.5 million) to sign Andre this summer.

But the outlet notes that Fluminense have warned Liverpool ‘in recent days’ that the midfielder is not for sale.

This is down to the club’s hopes of winning the Conmebol Libertadores title and Andre will be key to any potential success they have.

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Andre has been ever-present for Fluminense this season having made 40 appearances in all competitions so far.

The 22-year-old is attracting interest from Europe due to his brilliant displays and has been labelled a ‘deceptively strong’ midfielder.

Liverpool need to bring in at least one more option in midfield after losing both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this summer.

But it seems that Fluminense are ready to dig their heels in over Andre as they seek domestic success in Brazil.

This means Klopp will be forced to look elsewhere unless they are willing to wait until January to move for Andre.