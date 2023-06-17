Liverpool have great chance to land ‘one of the biggest talents in Europe’; likened to Coutinho – TBR View

Liverpool have wasted no time in bolstering their ranks in wake of a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

The Reds could only finish fifth in the Premier League table and will be in the Europa League next term.

However, Liverpool endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign and bounced back in style the following season.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and will likely add more players to their ranks this summer.

Liverpool now have a great opportunity to sign one of the best young players in Europe for a relatively low fee.

That player is Fenerbahce’s Arda Guler, who is apparently wanted by the Reds, Barcelona and other big clubs.

Rudy Galetti named Liverpool as a suitor and added that the player himself is eager on a big-club move this summer.

‘World star’

Guler really is an outstanding talent who could become a superstar if he continues on the same trajectory.

He has been likened to the likes of Lionel Messi, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Philippe Coutinho.

Indeed, Ozil is a huge fan of his former teammate.

“A super goal and a super assist. Quality,” he said after Guler shone in a 5-2 win over Alanyaspor in 2022.

“You will be a world star.”

Goal.com recently named Guler in their NXGN Nine 2023 list as one of the nine best youngsters in the world.

Out of all the many exciting young players around, making the top nine is quite an achievement.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has described him as “one of the biggest talents in Europe” on Twitter.

Better still, his release clause is a mere €17.5million (£15million), which Liverpool would have no problem paying.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Admittedly, Guler may need some time to get up to speed in terms of Premier League first-team football.

Nonetheless, he’d certainly be ready for the first-team squad, and if all goes well, he could become a star for the Reds.

However, Liverpool will have to be mindful that there are numerous other top clubs after Guler’s signature.