Liverpool have been watching 21-year-old Sunderland player, deadline day move could happen – journalist

Liverpool are among the clubs who could end up signing Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil on deadline day.

The Sunderland youngster has played every game this season in the Championship and has been impressing with his performances in the northeast.

Neil, 21, is now believed to be on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs and according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Liverpool are one of those clubs.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Taking to X, McGrath has confirmed that Liverpool have been watching Neil and that a move on deadline day could actually end up happening.

The Reds lost a number of high profile players but have made some big signings as well.

If Neil does arrive, he is likely to be more for development purposes, rather than a player to be thrown straight into the first XI.

Busy deadline for Liverpool

The signing of Dan Neil probably isn’t a priority for Liverpool on this deadline day but it just shows they are still scouring the market for different players.

Neil has impressed with Sunderland and it’s obvious he is going to end up in the Premier League at some point.

Whether or not that is with Liverpool, though, remains to be seen. Certainly, he’d have a tough old job breaking into the first XI any time soon if he did sign.