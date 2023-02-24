Liverpool have been planning move to sign Premier League star Pep Guardiola says is 'so dangerous'











Liverpool and Manchester City have been tracking Bukayo Saka but the England international is set to sign a new Arsenal contract.

The Times report that Saka is set to put pen to paper on a deal worth over £200,000-per-week, a huge increase on his current £70,000-a-week salary.

They claim that both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola were both monitoring the situation with designs on a summer move in case he did not sign.

But Saka looks set to follow Gabriel Martinelli in committing his future to Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers, and the report says he is close to the Spaniard.

Liverpool and Manchester City tracked Bukayo Saka amid Arsenal contract uncertainty

After City beat Arsenal earlier this month, Guardiola made it clear what he thought of Saka, speaking to the club’s official website.

“It is not easy to play against them,” Guardiola said at full-time. “The build-up they have; Jorginho, Alex (Zinchenko), Saka, (Martin) Odegaaard.

“The pace and the threat of Martinelli and Saka. It’s always so, so dangerous. But we were still in the game (towards the end), and the quality of the players made the difference.”

Saka being set to sign a new deal is such a huge boost for Arsenal as they continue their dream season they hope will end in the Premier League title.

He is the talisman of this new era under Arteta and if he went to one of the two clubs who have dominated English football in recent seasons, it would have been a hammer blow.

But things are changing at Arsenal now and it seems that Saka, like Martinelli, views the club as the best place to be to continue to develop and win trophies.