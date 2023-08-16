Liverpool handed much-needed boost as ‘special’ player is spotted in training

Liverpool have been given a boost as one of their top midfielders has been spotted back in training this week.

Liverpool are crying out for a more defensive midfielder. They have lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this summer and are looking to replace them.

One of their more defensive midfielders who has been missing due to injury is Thiago. Now, it looks like he is ready to return.

Thiago can help protect the back line and also help the attacks with his progressive passing. The serial winner is a top talent.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder spotted back in training

The £20m player has been pictured in training. He is a ‘special‘ midfielder but has sadly been plagued with injuries every since he joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich. Due to this, it is good to see him return.

The images of him in training was posted on social media by Liverpool and this is a much-welcomed boost for Liverpool this summer.

Now that Thiago looks to be returning, Liverpool’s midfielder should be a lot more balanced and will allow Alexis Mac Allister to be more attacking.

Thiago is not the final solution for Liverpool’s midfield struggles, but he is definitely a temporary solution until they find a more defensive-minded midfield target.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The club have made some top signings but their performance against Chelsea showed that they are still missing some key quality in the middle of the pitch.

Despite Thiago’s injury struggles, he is a top player when at his best. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping he can return to his best soon.