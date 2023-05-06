Liverpool getting 'closer and closer' to midfield star after overnight talks - report











Liverpool appear to be making good progress towards sealing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister.

Many reports suggest the Reds are heading in the right direction regarding talks with Brighton and their player.

On Friday, Tuttomercatoweb claimed Liverpool had struck a verbal agreement with the Seagulls.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, they also reported that Mac Allister was in two minds over sealing a move to Anfield.

This is because they are now outsiders for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

Now, the same outlet has provided a fresh – and more optimistic – update regarding Mac Allister’s stance.

On Saturday, the Italian website claimed Liverpool held talks through the night.

The Reds reportedly talked financials and sought to convince Mac Allister to make the move.

Liverpool are now ‘getting closer and closer’ to the signing of the Argentina international, added the report.

Our view

Mac Allister was “one of the best midfielders” at the 2022 World Cup and has dazzled for Brighton too.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in dire need of bolstering their midfield ranks amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

The Reds have backed away from a deal for Jude Bellingham as they look to be going for quantity as well as quality.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

James Milner is reportedly set to head to Brighton, so they’ll certainly need to replace the reliable veteran.

At the same time, the Seagulls may well be in a position to sell Mac Allister if/when Milner goes the other way.

He has shown he has what it takes to impress at the highest level, and has a lot of Premier League experience.

And at just 24 years of age, the ‘exceptional‘ talent is still young and only just starting to approach his peak years.