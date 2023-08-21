Liverpool get fresh Ryan Gravenberch hope after Bayern Munich stance becomes clear

Liverpool are continuing to look for new midfield options and a move for Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch could be on the cards it seems.

Gravenberch has been mentioned all summer when it comes to the Reds but so far, nothing has come of it.

However, the story on Gravenberch to Liverpool seems to be developing at a rapid pace, with a number of updates in the last 48 hours alone. And now, according to Sky Sports Germany, it seems there’s another twist.

Sky Germany claims that Bayern could now be leaning towards softening their stance when it comes to selling the Dutch midfielder. So far, the German outfit have been trying to keep him.

But now, it seems likely that Munich will sell if the right bid comes in from Liverpool or elsewhere.

Manchester United are also known to have made their interest known in Gravenberch too. The midfielder himself is believed to be open to a move to England, with the Euros coming up next summer.

The ‘dominant‘ Gravenberch would add yet more steel and guile to the Liverpool midfield. He is being pursued despite the Reds signing Wataru Endo last week.

Liverpool should go all out for Gravenberch

It does seem like there is a real opportunity for Liverpool to get a deal done here for a midfielder who would very much suit them.

And now Bayern are softening their stance a bit, it seems ideal for the Reds to get in there quickly.

Gravenberch is unlikely to cost the world as well and given the Reds were willing to go to more than £100m for Moises Caicedo, it seems logical to go for Gravenberch too.