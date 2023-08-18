Liverpool eyeing ‘technically gifted’ 26-cap midfielder likened to Mousa Dembele

Liverpool have got one new midfielder on board and they may not be done just yet.

The Reds moved quickly to bring in Japan international Wataru Endo from Stuttgart this week.

Liverpool didn’t waste any time after losing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

With the Reds losing two key midfielders in recent weeks, they’ll probably still be looking.

One name that has begun doing the rounds on the Liverpool rumour mill is that of Mario Lemina.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

According to Foot Mercato, the Wolves midfielder is another one high on Jurgen Klopp’s list.

What could Liverpool fans expect from Lemina if he joins the Reds? Let’s have a look.

Liverpool target Mario Lemina factfile

Lemina is a 29-year-old midfielder with considerable Premier League experience.

He has four English top-flight campaigns under his belt, with three different clubs.

Lemina has played for Southampton, Fulham and current club Wolves in the Premier League.

The Liverpool target has also played in the top flights of France, Italy and Turkey.

His top-flight appearance tally stands at 101 in Ligue 1, 94 in the Premier League, 29 in Serie A and 20 in Super Lig.

In addition, Lemina has won 26 caps for Gabon and has played in the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was linked with Manchester United back in 2019 as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

In terms of his style of play, talkSPORT wrote: “Lemina is a powerful and technically-gifted midfielder.

“Reminiscent of former Tottenham star Mousa Dembele, the Gabon international is comfortable receiving the ball in tight situations.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

“Standing at just over 6ft, Lemina weighs in at 13st 2lbs and uses his stocky frame to his advantage.

“When put under pressure, the midfielder squats deep and uses his weight to shield the ball from his opponents.

“A box-to-box midfielder by trade, the Gabonese also featured at centre-back under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille.

“His strength on and off the ball, coupled with his excellent distribution made him perfect for the role.

“But while Lemina performed well in defence, utilising his power and composure in midfield is where United would get the best out of the (then) 25-year-old.”

How much could Lemina cost Liverpool?

As for a price tag, there isn’t any new information or speculation to go by.

However, Transfermarkt has his value down as €10million (£8.5million).

As per the stats website, Lemina’s contract runs until 2025, with the club having an option of a further year.

Wolves paid Lemina a reported £9million to sign him from Nice earlier this year.