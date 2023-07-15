Liverpool thought they had covered all bases in midfield by signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, the Reds now find themselves at risk of potentially losing three more first-team midfielders this summer.

Three Liverpool stars – Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara – are reportedly on the radar of Saudi clubs.

Photo by Paul Ellis – Pool/Getty Images

The Reds must therefore step up their recruitment drive in the coming weeks in case any of them leave.

With that in mind, speculation linking Liverpool with yet more midfielders has intensified.

The Liverpool Echo reported that the Reds are now rekindling their interest in several players who had previously been dismissed as Anfield targets.

‘Names such as Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips… are now back on the table, along with Fulham’s Portugal international Joao Palhinha,’ they wrote. ‘There are others.’

The newspaper acknowledged that there would be question marks over all three potential signings.

For instance, Amrabat has no Premier League experience, while City may not want to strengthen a title and cup rival.

That leaves Palhinha. However, the issue with moving for him is that his club has reportedly placed a £90million price tag on him.

Our view

Considering Declan Rice has just gone for £105million, you can understand why the Cottagers have placed such a hefty valuation on Palhinha.

We’ve all seen what the 28-year-old is capable of in the Premier League.

As Dean Jones told GiveMeSport in June, “he has been one of the best defensive midfield players in the league over the course of the past season.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Palhinha made more tackles than any other player throughout that season, as per the Daily Mail. That’s more than even Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool will have a mission on their hands to sign Palhinha from a club that simply does not want to lose him.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. The Reds certainly have to get on with it amid the risk of losing three experienced midfielders.

It’s not an ideal situation, so let’s hope Liverpool come through it as best they can.