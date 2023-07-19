Liverpool are apparently interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure but the valuation of the player could be an issue.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have shortlisted Doucoure and see him as a potential replacement for Fabinho or Jordan Henderson, should they leave.

The Mali international is only 23 years-old but has already massively impressed in the Premier League. The report suggests that the Eagles signed him for £26million.

Due to this price and his impressive performances, Palace will only allow him to leave for a very significant offer. They are using Southampton’s £50million valuation for Romeo Lavia as a benchmark and would want similar.

Liverpool want Doucoure

Doucoure has only been in the Premier League for one season, but his performances are already seeing him attract top interest.

The 23 year-old is highly-rated, with him being seen as an ‘incredibly complete‘ midfielder who some believe is ‘one of the best‘ around.

With him still so young but already playing at a high-level, he is definitely a player with world-class potential. He would be an ideal replacement for Fabinho or Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool are looking like a real threat for the Premier League title with some of the players they have already signed. Despite this they definitely still need a couple more players to bolster the squad.

Doucoure would definitely boost the squad massively and also give Liverpool some depth. This is crucial when they are battling to win multiple competitions.

Jurgen Klopp definitely needed to strengthen the squad due to the performances last season and hopefully the new seasons will help push them back into the top four.