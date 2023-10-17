Liverpool eyeing ‘huge talent’ who ‘turns foals into thoroughbreds’ to replace Schmadtke

Liverpool currently have Jorg Schmadtke on their books as sporting director. However, his future at Anfield is uncertain.

The Reds initially brought him along for a few months and, though he could well stay, Liverpool are apparently keeping their options open.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has now told the Talking Transfers podcast that Liverpool are trying to land Max Eberl.

The 50-year-old is currently a free agent, having left his role as RB Leipzig’s director of football in September.

Prior to that role, Eberl was Borussia Monchengladbach’s director of sport between 2008 and 2022.

‘He did a wonderful job’

Bailey said that Liverpool are behind Bayern Munich in the race for Eberl, but they’re still “asking the question”.

He also stressed that the Reds are happy with Schmadtke, and feel he did a good job in the summer transfer window.

“Liverpool are looking at the situation of sporting director,” said Bailey.

“Schmadtke came in over the summer, it was only meant to be three or four months, it has been longer than that. My understand is that he could very well stay.

“They thought he did a very good job in the summer window. They failed to get Lavia or Caicedo but it wasn’t through a lack of agreement.

“Liverpool did their job, it was the players who didn’t agree to a deal, which isn’t technically Schmadtke’s fault. He was getting the deals done.

“He went and got Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Endo late in the window, which I actually think – I’m not saying Endo and Gravenberch will become Liverpool legends – but getting them in was crucial and the way those deals very quickly, I thought he did very well.”

Bailey continued: “But Max Eberl is someone that everyone in German football rates very highly, he did a wonderful job with the Red Bull organisation.

“Bayern Munich want him on their advisory board, they say him as a huge talent, and Liverpool are looking at the option of Eberl coming in at Anfield.

“Bayern are the favourites to get him but Liverpool are asking the question. They are a well run club and if someone is available you ask the question.”

Our view

It’s no surprise to hear of Liverpool and Bayern reportedly being in pursuit of Eberl.

He has done a wonderful job over the years, with the Bundesliga website noting how he “turns Foals (Gladbach’s nickname) into thoroughbreds”.

Marco Reus, Juan Arango, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Granit Xhaka, Marcus Thuram and Xavi Simons are just a few of the big names that Eberl has signed.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. While there’s scope for Schmadtke to stay, it looks like Liverpool are keeping their options open.