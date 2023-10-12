Liverpool eyeing £50m star who’s ‘one of the best young talents of his generation’

Liverpool have enjoyed a decent start to the Premier League season and currently sit fourth in the table.

Although the transfer window doesn’t open for another 11 weeks, the Reds will likely be looking at targets to potentially sign.

With Mohamed Salah potentially being courted by the Saudi Pro League again, Liverpool will need to be alert on that front.

One player’s name has now begun doing the rounds in terms of a potential replacement for the Anfield icon.

Neil Jones has told CaughtOffside that Liverpool – as well as some other big clubs – are admirers of Wolves star Pedro Neto.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

“I’m not surprised to see Pedro Neto’s name being linked with top clubs, given the way he’s started the Premier League season,” Jones said.

“I know that Neto has admirers at Anfield, and that his versatility and skillset would be well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side.

“With reasons to think that the Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia stories might not be going away in 2024, Neto could definitely be one to watch.”

‘Unique’

Liverpool will obviously have bigger fish to fry in January, with their defence needing bolstering.

The Reds are fairly well-stocked in attack too, so unless Salah were to leave in January, Liverpool may just hold tight for the time being.

However, Liverpool have been known to snap up players in advance when the opportunity arises. They did this with Luis Diaz, for instance.

In terms of price tag, there were reports last year claiming Wolves wanted around £50million for Neto.

Not cheap by any means, but Liverpool would be getting an outstanding talent with a very high ceiling.

As per The Analyst, the 23-year-old is a “versatile” forward with “aggressive, direct style of play”.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“It’s worth remembering that there was more to him than simply lumping crosses into the box, though,” they added.

“Neto is fairly unique in that he’s comfortable playing on either flank, and in 2020-21 he was integral to Wolves’ ball progression thanks to his carrying and running capacity, with his statistical output in that regard actually pretty extreme.”

Meanwhile, Chun Hang noted how Neto “is highly regarded as one of the best young talents of his generation”.

