Liverpool eyeing 24-year-old likened to Luis Suarez as potential Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Donyell Malen as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

This is according to Bild, who claim Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Liverpool are believed to have a long-term interest in Malen, who joined Klopp’s old club two years ago.

Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

And Bild claims that Liverpool’s interest in the Netherlands international persists.

Klopp is apparently eyeing him as back-up and competition for Salah, and maybe even as a successor.

The 24-year-old has 23 goals and 16 assists from 80 appearances for Dortmund.

Malen has begun the 2023-24 season brightly, registering four goals and two assists in his first seven outings.

In terms of price tag, Bild claim Dortmund won’t entertain any offers below £52million.

Malen’s contract runs until the summer of 2026, so his club’s hand would be strong in negotiations.

‘Modern attacker’

Although the transfer window doesn’t open for over three months, it’s good to see links between Liverpool and potential targets.

Malen looks like a good shout for Liverpool. At 24, he has a mix of experience and promise, and is yet to reach his prime. In fact, he seems to be getting better and better.

In 2021, Breaking the Lines published an in-depth scouting report about the Dutchman.

‘He is a quick, technically proficient modern attacker who is not too dependent on others to create chances in the final third and who is comfortable using either foot to score goals,’ they wrote.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

‘One thing that makes Malen stand out against Eredivisie defences is his speed.

‘Although he is naturally a striker, his speed enables him to play on either flank, as he can easily win a 1v1 duel and arrive into the right goalscoring position.’

They likened Malen to Memphis Depay, while others have compared him to Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge.

Liverpool have done a good job of replacing pretty much their entire midfield in the space of one summer, so they can be trusted to do the same if Salah leaves.