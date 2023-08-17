Liverpool eyeing £100k-a-week midfield ‘phenomenon’ alongside Wataru Endo

Liverpool have finally got the ball rolling with regards to their second midfield overhaul of the summer.

The Reds brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to offer the players whose Anfield contracts were running out.

Then, with Liverpool losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke had to delve back into the market.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

After missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the Reds quickly wrapped up a deal for Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo.

It remains to be seen whether the Japan international will be the last midfield signing Liverpool make this summer.

Other names remain linked with a switch to Anfield, including Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara.

According to Foot Mercato, the 23-year-old is ‘very popular in Liverpool’.

The Reds are apparently ‘digging the Boubacar Kamara track more than ever’.

However, the French outlet claims that it’ll be a complicated mission for Liverpool to land the Villans ace.

That’s because the claret-and-blue side is not looking to sell. Unai Emery simply doesn’t want to lose such a key player.

Our view

Liverpool have moved quickly to get one new midfielder over the line in Endo, which is good to see.

However, the Reds are unlikely to stop there. They’ll probably want at least one more to shore up their midfield.

We’ve seen what Kamara can do, having impressed in the Premier League since his free transfer move to Villa last term.

This is despite an injury-hampered campaign in which the £100,000-a-week ace had some knee and ankle problems.

“I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football,” Steven Gerrard said at the time.

“We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger, and Bouba is an important part of that.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Gerrard may no longer be at Villa, but Kamara looks like he could be a fixture of the team for a while.

That is, if a bigger team doesn’t swoop in and make a big proposal to the ‘phenomenon‘ and the club.

Kamara can also play at central defence, which is another area that the Reds could do with cover at.