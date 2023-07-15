Liverpool director Jorg Schmadtke wants to sign ‘very strong’ £40m midfielder

The latest reports suggests that Liverpool are still interested in Manu Kone and director Jorg Schmadtke is one leading the charge for him.

According to CaughtOffside, Schmadtke is trying to use his excellent knowledge of the Bundesliga to improve the Liverpool squad.

Due to this, the Liverpool director wants the club to sign Kone. The one issue at the moment is that he suffered an injury at the U21 Euro’s and is currently sidelined.

With there still a long time until the transfer window closes, Liverpool will hope the midfielder recovers quickly so that they can make a move.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Liverpool director wants Manu Kone

The “very strong” midfielder would be a great asset for Liverpool. They have already signed two midfielders but they still need reinforcements in this department.

Last year, their midfield struggled and it was a huge reason for Liverpool finishing fifth and not qualifying for the Champions League.

Kone currently has a reported value of around £40million. This should be a relatively easy amount of money for a club as big as Liverpool.

Kone is still only 22 years-old but is clearly highly-rated and he would be a massive coup for Liverpool this summer transfer window.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

They have brought in two relatively more attacking midfielders. Kone could be the perfect final part to the midfield trio as he would add more defensive qualities to the team.

It is no doubt an exciting summer for Liverpool and fans of the club will be hoping that it means that they will be back battling for the title again.