Didi Hamann claims Klopp definitely ‘won’t play’ one Liverpool player against City this weekend

Liverpool cult hero Dietmar Hamann believes Jurgen Klopp will not start Roberto Firmino against Manchester City this weekend.

Hamann was speaking on talkSPORT in wake of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg win at Benfica.

The Reds are gearing up for arguably their biggest game of the season so far as they head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Liverpool trailed Premier League leaders City by 14 points in mid-January, but are now just one point behind them.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s charges went top for a couple of hours last Saturday when they beat Watford.

However, City returned to the summit by beating Burnley later on in the day.

Liverpool need to get their selection spot on, and as always, the Reds front line will be subject to debate.

Firmino was previously one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheet along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, the Brazilian hasn’t been a regular starter this term amid increased competition from Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Indeed, Firmino has started just ten games in the Premier League and Champions League this term.

And Hamann wasn’t impressed by the 30-year-old’s cameo against Benfica in this week’s quarter-final first leg.

“Firmino won’t play. Firmino, when he came on, did look off colour,” he told talkSPORT (6/4/22, 9am).

“I didn’t like the way he played.

“It’s a tough one. After (Tuesday)’s performance, Diaz probably has to play.

“I’d probably start with the guys who played (Tuesday), with Mane and Salah.

“Then again. Jota is always a player who can be relied upon.”