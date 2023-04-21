Liverpool decide Carvalho, Kelleher and Ramsay can all leave on loan next season











Liverpool will allow the young trio of Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay to depart the club on loan next season, according to reports.

The Reds are set for a busy summer as they plan to overhaul their squad. Part of that overhaul will be deciding on which young players are allowed to move on.

And according to 90Min, the trio of Carvalho, Ramsay and Kelleher will all be allowed to seek temporary moves.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Decisions

Liverpool face a number of big decisions on players of all ages this summer. As well as the youngsters mentioned here, Jurgen Klopp must also decide on players like James Milner.

Of course, bringing in new players is the big one for the Reds this summer. But moving on those in and around the current squad is going to be just as important for Liverpool.

The idea of allowing the likes of Carvalho and Ramsay – who signed for around £7m – out on loan makes sense. Both are young players with big futures who just haven’t quite been able to break in properly this season.

Kelleher, though, could be a goalkeeper who seeks a move away more permanently. The Ireland international has waited patiently for his chance but has no chance of dislodging Alisson and at 24, will want to be playing.

TBR’s View: Carvalho the one who needs minutes

It’s been a shame to see Carvalho not quite be able to do it with Liverpool. He was so so good with Fulham that it was almost nailed on that he’d succeed at Anfield.

However, it’s not been meant to be and a loan move is more than adequate right now. Carvalho is clearly a huge talent with so much to offer for Liverpool.

A loan move for Carvalho, either back to the Championship or to a lower Premier League club, would be ideal.