Liverpool could unleash ‘super-special’ 22-year-old at Tottenham after ‘top’ cup display

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has kicked on nicely from last season to become a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

The 22-year-old Anfield academy graduate will certainly fancy his chances of starting for the Reds against Tottenham on Saturday.

Jones enjoyed an extended run in the Liverpool first-team at the end of last season. During this time, the Reds didn’t lose a single league game.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

This term, the Liverpool midfielder has made five appearances, including starts in the Reds’ last three Premier League games.

All those came in midfield, but on Wednesday, Klopp named Jones at right-back – and as captain – in the Carabao Cup third-round meeting with Leicester.

Jones made the most of the proud occasion with a solid display in the hybrid role that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been playing recently.

He showcased his versatility and linked up well with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak en route to a 3-1 win.

“The way he executed it was super-special, I have to say,” Klopp told the Liverpool media team after the match. “Wow. Super-smart.

“Curtis was always in my mind as a potential solution there.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“He is really football smart, he enjoys being on the ball and the deeper you are the more often you can get the ball.

“It was a top performance, I have to say, for the first time in – for him – a strange position.”

Klopp then stressed that “we will try to use him as often as possible in his natural position.”

Our view

With Liverpool heading to Tottenham on Saturday, the likelihood is Jones will start in midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will start, considering he’s only just returned to training.

In that case, you’d expect Joe Gomez to return to right-back.

And as well as Ryan Gravenberch has been doing, you’d like to think Jones can’t be dropped after the run he has had so far.